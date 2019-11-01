Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Appian had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $69.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Appian updated its Q4 guidance to (0.15-0.14) EPS.

APPN stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,728. Appian has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Appian alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $1,956,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,955.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $45,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 648,984 shares of company stock worth $34,693,120. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $41.00 price objective on Appian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.16.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.