Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62), RTT News reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 98.61% and a return on equity of 49.61%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Apartment Investment and Management updated its Q4 guidance to $0.62-0.66 EPS.

NYSE AIV traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $55.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.