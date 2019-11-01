Apache (NYSE:APA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Apache (NYSE:APA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.66. 6,699,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,789. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Apache has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $39.06.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

