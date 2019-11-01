Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,210,938. The company has a market capitalization of $815.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $7.00 price target on Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.