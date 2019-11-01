Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Anixter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Anixter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Anixter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Anixter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Anixter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Anixter International alerts:

Shares of Anixter International stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. Anixter International Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $84.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Galvin sold 16,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,131,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted A. Dosch sold 10,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $679,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,584 shares of company stock worth $2,304,285. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

AXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.