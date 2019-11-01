Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser (OTCMKTS:AMCF) Stock Price Down 24.3%

Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser Corp (OTCMKTS:AMCF)’s share price traded down 24.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 50,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,397% from the average session volume of 3,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMCF)

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People's Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology.

