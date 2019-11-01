Anastasios Parafestas Sells 20,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $658,800.00.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $1,668,000.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 35,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,152,900.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $636,600.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $620,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 8,290 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $237,757.20.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $309,400.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $302,900.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $615,800.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $604,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 11,593 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $357,064.40.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

