Analyzing New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and Kinross Gold (OTCMKTS:KGC)

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Jersey Mining and Kinross Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Mining $3.63 million 4.95 $830,000.00 N/A N/A Kinross Gold $3.21 billion 1.89 -$23.60 million $0.10 48.50

New Jersey Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kinross Gold.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Mining and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Mining -29.40% -15.75% -13.09% Kinross Gold 0.13% 2.78% 1.56%

Risk & Volatility

New Jersey Mining has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of New Jersey Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for New Jersey Mining and Kinross Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinross Gold 1 6 5 0 2.33

Kinross Gold has a consensus price target of $4.65, indicating a potential downside of 4.23%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than New Jersey Mining.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats New Jersey Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It holds 100% interest in the Golden Chest that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 70 unpatented claims mine covering 990 acres located in Murray, Idaho; and 50% interest in the Butte Highlands mine covering an area of approximately 1,310 acres comprising 11 patented claims, 65 unpatented lode mining claims, and 20 unpatented mill-site claims located in Butte, Montana. The company also holds interest in the New Jersey Mine, which include 102 acres of private land with surface and mineral rights, 108 acres of private land with mineral rights, 40 acres of private land with surface rights, and approximately 130 acres of unpatented mining claims located in Kellogg, Idaho; Toboggan project that comprise 106 unpatented mining claims located ion Murray, Idaho; McKinley property covering an area of approximately 4,368 acres located in the Simpson Mining District, central Idaho; and Eastern Star Project, which consists of 11 patented lode mining claims located in Elk City, central Idaho. In addition, it holds interest in the Four Square Mine that comprise 334 acres of mining claims located in Murray, Idaho. New Jersey Mining Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2018, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 25.5 million ounces of gold, as well as 53.9 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

