Analyzing GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) & Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GigaMedia and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -41.94% -4.40% -4.10% Baidu 15.52% 6.06% 3.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GigaMedia and Baidu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Baidu 0 10 10 0 2.50

Baidu has a consensus price target of $151.44, suggesting a potential upside of 48.69%. Given Baidu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GigaMedia and Baidu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $7.10 million 3.84 -$3.19 million N/A N/A Baidu $14.88 billion 2.39 $4.01 billion $7.80 13.06

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia.

Summary

Baidu beats GigaMedia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing and using items. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused on the cloud services market for SMEs in Taiwan. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos. It also provides Baidu Post Bar, a social media platform; Baidu Knows, a question-and-answer community where questions are asked, answered, and organized by users; Baidu Encyclopedia; Baidu Maps that offers locations, and intelligent routing and navigation services; Baidu Input Method Editor (IME), a Chinese-language mobile keyboard; Baidu WenKu; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a voice assistant platform. In addition, this segment offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance (P4P), an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; Non-P4P services provide display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; Apollo, an open source autonomous driving platform; and Baidu Cloud primarily provides AI solutions, cloud infrastructure, and other services to enterprises and individuals. The iQIYI segment provides online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; membership services; and online advertising services. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

