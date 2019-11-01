Analyzing Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) & AU Optronics (NASDAQ:AUOTY)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

This table compares Enphase Energy and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 8.92% 98.59% 12.03% AU Optronics -0.59% -0.81% -0.42%

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Enphase Energy does not pay a dividend. AU Optronics pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enphase Energy and AU Optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $316.16 million 7.26 -$11.63 million ($0.12) -156.92 AU Optronics $10.05 billion 0.24 $433.98 million $0.34 7.35

AU Optronics has higher revenue and earnings than Enphase Energy. Enphase Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AU Optronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Enphase Energy has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enphase Energy and AU Optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 1 2 8 0 2.64 AU Optronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enphase Energy presently has a consensus target price of $35.45, suggesting a potential upside of 88.26%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It sells its solutions primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.