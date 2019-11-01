Analyzing Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) and Talend (OTCMKTS:TLND)

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) and Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Astea International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Talend shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of Astea International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Talend shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Astea International and Talend, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astea International 0 0 0 0 N/A Talend 1 1 5 0 2.57

Talend has a consensus target price of $55.43, indicating a potential upside of 55.87%. Given Talend’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talend is more favorable than Astea International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astea International and Talend’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astea International $27.47 million 1.55 $360,000.00 N/A N/A Talend $204.32 million 5.32 -$40.36 million ($1.22) -29.15

Astea International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talend.

Profitability

This table compares Astea International and Talend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astea International -2.22% -6.86% -3.90% Talend -25.39% -249.51% -24.23%

Risk & Volatility

Astea International has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talend has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talend beats Astea International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astea International Company Profile

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Talend Company Profile

Talend S.A. provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application and cloud integration, data catalogue, and API design and testing, as well as master data management, and self-service data preparation products; and Stitch Data Loader, is a cloud-based data ingestion engine. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through channel partners. Talend S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

