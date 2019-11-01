Analysts Set Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) PT at $90.00

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

