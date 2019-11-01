Analysts Set Expectations for Nabors Industries Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBR. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

NBR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 8,051,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,576,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $650.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.64.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.35% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Tanya S. Beder acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 219,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 230,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 333,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 26.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 662,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 313,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 184,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

