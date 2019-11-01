Analysts Set Expectations for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 458,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $72.28 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 112,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $557,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $322,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,115 shares of company stock worth $5,285,977. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

