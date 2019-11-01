Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 1st (AF, AIR, ANET, BARC, BAS, BEI, BFSA, BLDP, BNP, CATM)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 1st:

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €8.10 ($9.42) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €135.00 ($156.98) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $275.00 to $210.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $230.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a weight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $270.00 to $200.00. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $145.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €74.00 ($86.05) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €99.00 ($115.12) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €48.00 ($55.81) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $105.00 to $100.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $189.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €19.30 ($22.44) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €32.00 ($37.21) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €43.50 ($50.58) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $102.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $104.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target increased by Imperial Capital from $24.00 to $27.00. Imperial Capital currently has an inline rating on the stock.

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) was given a €133.00 ($154.65) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.15 ($2.50) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $71.00 to $75.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $168.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €48.33 ($56.20) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €63.30 ($73.60) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $61.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $90.00 to $100.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $90.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $70.00 to $85.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $78.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $85.00 to $95.00. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $77.00. Morgan Stanley currently has a weight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $81.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corp from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €655.00 ($761.63) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €650.00 ($755.81) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $6.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 5,550 ($72.52) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €94.00 ($109.30) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €92.00 ($106.98) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €81.00 ($94.19) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its target price trimmed by Imperial Capital from $16.00 to $13.00. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $238.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €16.70 ($19.42) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peugeot (EPA:UG) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peugeot (EPA:UG) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €34.00 ($39.53) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $142.00 to $104.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price increased by Loop Capital to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $90.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

