Analysts Expect Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16. Moderna has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.