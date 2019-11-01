Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Shares of VOYA opened at $53.96 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55.

In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2,380.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.