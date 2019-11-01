Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Shares of VOYA opened at $53.96 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55.

In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2,380.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

