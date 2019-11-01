Ampleforth Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003631 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $780,787.00 and $44,644.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $529.89 or 0.05720823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003227 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014972 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 15,402,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,313,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

