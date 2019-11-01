AmonD (AMON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $275,776.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $275,776.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, Hanbitco, OKEx Korea and BitMart. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00218433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.01402808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029555 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00115362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,447,821 tokens. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Hanbitco, BitMart and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

