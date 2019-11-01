Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMKR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

AMKR stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.96. 2,522,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,998. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

