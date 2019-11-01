Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating. The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 186070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 323,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 131,769 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

