AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK updated its Q4 guidance to $1.01-1.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 84,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a one year low of $63.14 and a one year high of $94.00.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

