AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK updated its Q4 guidance to $1.01-1.03 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 84,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a one year low of $63.14 and a one year high of $94.00.
In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.
