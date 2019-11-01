American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $215.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.86. American Tower has a 1-year low of $149.24 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In other news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142,563 shares of company stock worth $31,963,013 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.27.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

