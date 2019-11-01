American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 124,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,790. American Superconductor has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $180.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 48.74%. The business had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 269.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 960,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 55.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 415,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 60,558 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

