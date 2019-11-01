American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.32). American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 48.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMSC. ValuEngine downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of AMSC stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $180.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.05. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Superconductor by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 1,087.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Superconductor by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

