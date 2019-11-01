American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

NYSE:AWR opened at $95.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. American States Water has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $95.53.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. American States Water had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 13.04%. American States Water’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other American States Water news, insider Patrick Ronald Scanlon sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $100,621.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.65, for a total transaction of $171,247.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,013.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,760 shares of company stock worth $663,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

