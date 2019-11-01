American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) released its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43), Bloomberg Earnings reports. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,323,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,118. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American International Group has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

Get American International Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.40%.

In other news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.