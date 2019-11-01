American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $149.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $149.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.96.

NYSE AXP opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,511. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,026,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $126,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,628 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

