American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

AXL traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $10.19. 8,967,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

AXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.