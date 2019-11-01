Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Imperial Capital cut Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of AMCX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 668,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,985. Amc Networks has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 127.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 16.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 30.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 13.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 24.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

