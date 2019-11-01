Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,234.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,776.66. 2,779,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,399. The stock has a market cap of $873.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,763.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,842.46. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 24,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

