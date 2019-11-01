Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Trading 8.5% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) traded up 8.5% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $101.80 and last traded at $99.28, 4,502,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 230% from the average session volume of 1,366,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush raised Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.41.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.53, for a total transaction of $234,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $1,687,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,372 shares of company stock worth $18,839,752. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,414,000 after purchasing an additional 935,331 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 15.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,152,000 after purchasing an additional 498,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 175.4% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 162.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,736,000 after purchasing an additional 361,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.40, a P/E/G ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

