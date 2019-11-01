Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $48.80 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – William Blair reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $48.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $51.77. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $12.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $12.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $13.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $13.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $14.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $54.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $62.20 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,412.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $8.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,268.92. 101,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,299.31. The company has a market cap of $875.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,231.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1,177.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $52,463,850.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,182,930. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.