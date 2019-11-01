Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $267,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $65,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $463,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,484 shares of company stock worth $4,182,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $8.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,268.12. The company had a trading volume of 107,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,360. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,231.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,177.20. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,299.31. The company has a market capitalization of $875.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,412.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.27.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.