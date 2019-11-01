Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66, approximately 586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.17% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.