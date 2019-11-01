Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Major Shareholder Sells $203,000,000.00 in Stock

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.95. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $214.95.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADS. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.