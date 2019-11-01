Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.98% from the company’s current price.

ALKS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of Alkermes stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. 75,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,319. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.43 and a beta of 1.81. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $255.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.65 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $2,268,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at $18,516,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,440,000 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 74.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 276.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.