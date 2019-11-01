Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earning Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have been trending negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alibaba Group’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $178.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.22. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.48.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

