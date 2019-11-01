Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Alcentra Capital posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 31.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Alcentra Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

ABDC stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.55. Alcentra Capital has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Alcentra Capital in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 40.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 240,027 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcentra Capital (ABDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.