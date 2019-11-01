Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Alcentra Capital posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alcentra Capital.

Get Alcentra Capital alerts:

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 31.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Alcentra Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

ABDC stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.55. Alcentra Capital has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Alcentra Capital in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 40.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 240,027 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcentra Capital (ABDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.