Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.33.

AIN stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. Albany International has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,076,000 after acquiring an additional 340,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 177,224 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,440,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,623,000 after acquiring an additional 251,685 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 866,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,107,000 after acquiring an additional 501,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

