Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $172.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AGI opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.72 and a beta of 0.19. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from $11.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.46.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.