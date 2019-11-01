Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and Simmons First National (OTCMKTS:SFNC) Financial Analysis

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Simmons First National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Simmons First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $8.17 billion 0.74 $1.17 billion N/A N/A Simmons First National $824.58 million 2.80 $215.71 million $2.37 10.09

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Simmons First National.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akbank T.A.S. and Simmons First National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Simmons First National 0 2 2 0 2.50

Simmons First National has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.19%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Volatility & Risk

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. 13.04% 12.37% 1.45% Simmons First National 25.59% 10.68% 1.49%

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Akbank T.A.S. does not pay a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Akbank T.A.S. on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; marketing and pricing activities related treasury products; and the provision of long-term funding services, providing funding facility that reflects country risk, diversifying funding resources, and forming a base of international investors. Further, it engages in leasing activities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 780 branches in Turkey and 1 branch internationally. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through approximately 191 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

