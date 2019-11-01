Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AKAM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $86.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.79. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $281,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,796.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,537,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

