Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 103.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aircastle were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aircastle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Aircastle by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Aircastle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aircastle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Aircastle by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYR traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $27.43. 18,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. Aircastle Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

AYR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

