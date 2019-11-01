Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €140.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €140.00 ($162.79) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €136.81 ($159.08).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €128.42 ($149.33) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €120.80.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

