Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €134.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($187.21) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €136.81 ($159.08).

Shares of AIR traded down €1.56 ($1.81) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €128.42 ($149.33). 1,987,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €120.80.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

