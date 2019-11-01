Aimia (TSE:AIM) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AIM. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aimia from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.85.

TSE:AIM opened at C$3.65 on Wednesday. Aimia has a one year low of C$2.99 and a one year high of C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $396.19 million and a P/E ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.66.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aimia will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

