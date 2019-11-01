AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AGNC Investment delivered better-than-expected third-quarter results with improvement in comprehensive income per common share. Further, despite the challenging market conditions, the company posted decent economic return on tangible common equity. Prudent hedging strategies and continuous portfolio repositioning efforts have insulated the company’s portfolio from interest rate risks and high prepayment speed. Further, investments in low coupon mortgage backed securities (MBS) and hedge portfolio is a strategic fit. However, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. Also, elevated funding cost as compared to LIBOR is likely to mar its near-term performance. Furthermore, a challenging global economic environment and increased volatility in the market remain concerns.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGNC. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

AGNC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 129,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.26. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2,397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

