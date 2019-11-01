Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Up 11.8% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $33.64, 1,195,948 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average session volume of 556,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.89% and a negative net margin of 383.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 13,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.