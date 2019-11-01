AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of UAVS stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

